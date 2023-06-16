Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Food Price Gains Heavily Outstrip Disposable Income Growth in Q1

Written: 2023-06-26 08:04:14Updated: 2023-06-26 10:24:22

Food Price Gains Heavily Outstrip Disposable Income Growth in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows the price growth of staple food items heavily outpaced the growth of disposable income of households in the first quarter of this year.

According to the Korean Statistical Information Service managed by Statistics Korea on Monday, the average disposable income per household stood at three-million-991-thousand won in the January-to-March period, up by three-point-four percent from the same period last year.

The earnings available after taxes, pension contributions and insurance subscriptions for low-income households in the bottom quintile only rose by an average of one-point-three percent from a year earlier.

On the other hand, the prices of processed foods that are favored by many households jumped nine-point-nine percent from a year earlier, while the prices of offerings at restaurants rose seven-point-five percent.

The prices of popular foods such as bread, snacks, ramen and ice cream all grew by more than ten percent during the period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >