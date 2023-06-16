Menu Content

Completion of Undersea Tunnel for Fukushima Water Release Delayed

Written: 2023-06-26 08:32:44Updated: 2023-06-26 10:00:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan reportedly postponed the completion of an undersea tunnel for the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

Fukushima Central Television said on Sunday that the construction of the undersea tunnel will not be completed until at least Monday.

The delay comes as Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the crippled nuclear plant, suspended the withdrawal of heavy equipment used to build the tunnel due to high ocean waves. The company plans a fresh attempt at the withdrawal on Monday.

Located one kilometer away from the nuclear plant, the tunnel will be used to discharge the radioactive water treated by the Advanced Liquid Processing System, known as ALPS, into the sea.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority is scheduled to conduct a final check on the functionality of the facilities designed for water release on Wednesday, following a two-week trial run of the facilities since June 12.
