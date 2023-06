Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. has emphasized the importance of power in preserving peace as he oversaw the observance of the Korean War anniversary in Washington.According to the South Korean Embassy in the U.S., Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remark during an embassy-hosted event on Sunday marking the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.Cho said that despite the passing of seven decades since the signing of the armistice agreement and a generation since the fall of the Berlin Wall, North Korea continues to pose a grave threat with its nuclear and missile ambitions.Declaring that peace is preserved through power, the ambassador thanked U.S. veterans and their families for their courage, service and sacrifices that enabled South Korea to rise from the ruins of war as its future generations enjoy peace, prosperity and the fruits of democracy.