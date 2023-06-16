Menu Content

Defectors Send Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets on Korean War Anniversary

Written: 2023-06-26 10:14:42Updated: 2023-06-26 15:06:54

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defector group in South Korea flew anti-Pyongyang leaflets and medical supplies north of the border on the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War on Sunday.

Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, said on Monday that his group sent 200-thousand anti-Pyongyang leaflets as well as ten-thousand masks, packets of pain relievers and booklets attached to 20 balloons from Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The balloons carried banners that read “My grandfather invaded the South 73 years ago and I will do so when?” referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The group sent similar items attached to balloons last month and in October of last year.

Under current laws, those caught sending propaganda leaflets across the border, and thereby jeopardizing the safety and lives of border residents, could face up to three years in prison or fines of 30 million won, or around 23 thousand U.S. dollars.
