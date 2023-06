Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the presidential office are operating an emergency work system amid the onset of monsoon season in the nation.An official of the top office told Yonhap News on Monday that this year’s season is expected to be more protracted than usual and there is also a concern of sudden downpours, adding that government officials are on high alert as they rotate in 24-hour emergency shifts.The emergency work system was reportedly put in place following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s instructions for thorough preparations to prevent any harm to human lives by the rainfall.The government has begun mobilizing a task force on monsoon rains three weeks ago.Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety expects an additional 30 to 150 millimeters of rain by Tuesday.