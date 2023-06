Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean national football team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-17 Asian Cup, securing a ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time.The team, led by head coach Byun Sung-hwan, claimed a 4-1 victory over host country Thailand during Sunday's quarter-final match at Pathum Thani Stadium.This is South Korea's second straight advancement to the Asian Cup semi-finals following the 2018 tournament. The national team will face off against the winner of Tuesday's quarter-final between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan at 11 p.m. Thursday, Korea time.The progress also bagged a ticket to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia in November and December, with participation automatically granted to the top four finishers of the Asian Cup.