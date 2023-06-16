DP Blasts PPP Call to Restrict Voting Rights for Chinese Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The conservative ruling People Power Party(PPP) has recently pledged to review the restriction of local election voting rights held by Chinese nationals with permanent resident status in the country. While the issue has repeatedly been brought up by the conservatives, the liberal opposition claims that the latest call is designed to spur anti-China sentiment ahead of next year's general elections.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Giving voting rights to long-term foreign residents during local elections has become a point of contention after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) proposed restricting the rights of Chinese nationals in the country.In his address to the National Assembly last Tuesday, PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon said it would be fair to strip voting rights from Chinese people in the country since South Koreans in China are not granted the reciprocal right.The principle of reciprocity has repeatedly been raised by the conservative ruling party.During the local elections last June, the PPP candidate for governor of Gyeonggi Province, Kim Eun-hye, called for fairness, saying more than 100-thousand Chinese people were allowed to vote despite the deprivation of the right for South Koreans in China.The system allowing foreigners with permanent resident status for over three years to cast a vote as a member of their regional community was introduced in 2005.Over five elections since then, the number of eligible foreigners increased 19-fold to 127-thousand. Around 78 percent were Chinese nationals, of whom a substantial number are of Korean descent.The PPP plans to look into either pushing for a revision of relevant laws or including the matter as a plank in the campaign platform for next year's general elections.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), for its part, has accused the ruling side of raising the issue early in an attempt to incite anti-China sentiment ahead of the general elections, despite such rights not being granted beyond local elections.The opposition pointed out that the democratic system involving foreign residents, who are also taxpayers in the country, is not something that can be revised without a social consensus.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.