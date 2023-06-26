Gov't: Fukushima Water Release Finalized as Most Realistic Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says Japan’s plan to release the contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean was finalized after it was assessed to be the most realistic.During a daily government briefing on the water release on Monday, Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, said the current discharge plan was decided on after it was considered to be most realistic given safety and previous scientific cases.Park said he believes that reversing the plan and proposing another method of handling the contaminated water to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) would go against the principle of good faith.He made the remarks after being asked by a media outlet whether there is an alternative to handling the waste water, including solidifying it.Park said that such an alternative option had already been considered in the mid- and late-2010s and was regarded to be controversial for more than four years, adding that the IAEA had been involved in the process of finalizing the plan to release the water into the ocean.