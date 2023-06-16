Police Expedite Probe into Unregistered Children

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are accelerating their investigation into children who are not registered in the state system.The National Police Agency said on Monday that it received requests from local governments pertaining to 15 cases involving unregistered children, with four resolved after the whereabouts of the children were confirmed.Of the eleven open requests, one is the case of a mother who allegedly killed two of her newborns in 2018 and in 2019 and stored their bodies in a refrigerator in her home in Suwon.Three of the cases were found to involve mothers of foreign nationality, two of whom gave birth in 2015 and the other in 2019 but did not register the children.As a result, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police and Suwon Jungbu police station are trying to determine the whereabouts of the mothers and children, while police in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province plan to begin an investigation soon.The investigation was launched after the Board of Audit and Inspection revealed last week that over two-thousand babies born between 2015 and 2022 were never registered in the state system.