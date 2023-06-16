Politics 2 Lawmakers Join Hunger Strike to Protest Fukushima Water Release

Two more lawmakers have gone on a hunger strike in protest against Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.



Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Woo Won-shik announced in a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday that he will go on an indefinite strike, following the lead of fellow DP lawmaker Yoon Jae-kab, who started striking for the same cause last Tuesday.



Woo said he will strike until President Yoon Suk Yeol reconsiders his wrong decision and substantial measures are devised to stop the release.



He said the Japanese government is pushing ahead with the discharge despite strong protests both at home and abroad, adding that such action is an unprecedented international criminal act and a real threat to neighboring countries as well as the existence and dignity of all humankind.



Head of the minor opposition Justice Party Lee Jeong-mi also revealed that she will go on a hunger strike during a news conference held on Monday in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.



Citing public opposition to the release in South Korea at 84 percent, Lee said her party will fight together with the people until their demands are met.



She said if her party gathers support together with the opposition camp and civic groups in Japan, public opinion there could be swayed enough to pressure its government to scrap the discharge plan.