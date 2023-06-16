DP Won’t Convene Session to Vote down Consent to Arrest Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will not convene an extra parliamentary session to vote down requests for consent to arrest lawmakers in accordance with the party reform panel's call for all party representatives to give up their immunity from arrest.Following a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP chief spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said representatives for whom consent to arrest is sought will attend a court review when parliament is not in session.The spokesperson said the DP will also not adopt an official policy to vote down consent when requested while the parliament is in session.Asked whether the party will have its representatives sign away their immunity from arrest as demanded by the reform panel, Kwon said further discussion on related methods or procedures would be required.Last week, the innovation committee demanded that all DP lawmakers submit written pledges relinquishing immunity and that the party adopt an official policy to approve arrest motions in the future.