Photo : YONHAP News

The nine-day 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Berlin has come to an end.The world's largest inclusive sporting event for people with intellectual or multiple disabilities welcomed around nine-thousand athletes from 190 countries competing in 26 categories.South Korea won a total of 64 medals, including 25 gold, with 150 athletes participating across 12 disciplines.South Korea clinched a surprising silver medal in the newly added three-on-three basketball, featuring a team of athletes with and without disabilities.The Special Olympics does not announce rankings by country like other global games as it places importance in the value of harmony and coexistence rather than competition.