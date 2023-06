Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean airlines have decided to temporarily suspend some routes to and from China as demand has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.According to the airline industry on Monday, Korean Air will suspend flights between Gimpo and Beijing as well as routes between Incheon and Xiamen from early August to late October.Asiana Airlines will suspend flights between Gimpo and Beijing and Incheon and Shenzhen from early July, having already suspended flights between Incheon and Xian as of June 20.According to data from the transport ministry, the number of passengers on Chinese routes from January to May this year stood at around one-point-two million, only about 16 percent that of the same period in 2019.