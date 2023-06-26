Monsoon Triggers Higher Landslide Alert in Central, Southern Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service(KFS) raised the landslide alert for central and southern provinces by a notch from the lowest "attention" to "caution" on the four-tier scale amid the start of monsoon season on Sunday.The state agency said that as of Monday morning, the second-lowest alert level is in place for the provinces of South Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang as well as North and South Jeolla, with heavy rains expected through Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation has accumulated in the Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions, with an additional 30 to 120 millimeters or more expected through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety mobilized "Level One" of the emergency response by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters from 3 a.m. Monday and elevated the crisis alert level from “attention” to “caution.”The interior ministry said one person took shelter in the North Gyeongsang region due to concerns of flooding or slope failure, but there have been no casualties so far.