Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized metal workers will stage a walkout next month, calling for an ouster of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.According to the Korean Metal Workers' Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) on Monday, all its members will participate in the one-day action on July 12 set to run between two and eight hours.The union slammed the Yoon government's pro-conglomerate and anti-labor policies for threatening the existence of democratic unions, while announcing that union executive members also plan to attend a KCTU rally on July 5 and a nationwide rally set for July 15.Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor are expected to join the protest on July 12, the first time in five years they are participating in a collective action led by the affiliated Metal Workers' Union.