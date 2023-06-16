‘Killer Questions’ Getting Axed from ‘Suneung’ amid Education Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will drop “killer questions” from the state-administered university entrance exam, known in Korean as “suneung,” as part of education reforms.Education minister Lee Ju-ho on Monday announced measures aimed at curbing spending on private education, including the removal of difficult questions usually drawn from outside of the scope of the public school curriculum.The measures include creating an advisory committee centered around school teachers so that questions with the appropriate difficulty can be created while a review committee will be separately established to filter any of the “killer questions.”Public consulting led by teachers to offer counseling for university entrance information will also be created.The education ministry also aims to reduce private education spending for preschool and elementary school students by cracking down on private English institutions for preschoolers and expanding public after-school care for children.