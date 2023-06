Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said on Monday that it may consider judicial action against the country's private education cartels if necessary.A senior presidential official made the remarks during a press briefing, saying that the education ministry is receiving various reports.Noting that the ministry has reportedly received about 40 reports, the official said that related authorities should look into the reports and take necessary steps if necessary.The official said that students, parents, as well as many teachers are miserable because of the current private education system, rhetorically asking if the nation should maintain the system.The official highlighted the importance of materializing the direction of Yoon Suk Yeol government’s education policy and to pursue it quickly and stably, expressing hope that the education ministry will implement it properly.