Arrest Warrant Sought for Ex-Special Prosecutor for Bribery Charges

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for former special prosecutor Park Young-soo on charges of bribery in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office investigating the so-called “Five Billion Won Club” requested arrest warrants for Park and his former assistant Yang Jae-sik on Monday for the charges of violating the law on aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes.Park is accused of receiving promises of land and two buildings worth 20 billion won, later reduced to five billion won, or nearly four million U.S. dollars, from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project as the chair of Woori Bank's board of directors in 2014.Park is also accused of receiving 300 million won in cash from a figure of the Daejang-dong scandal for his 2015 race for the chief of the Korean Bar Association.The prosecution also suspects that Park received 500 million won in April 2015 from Kim Man-bae, the owner of the asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu at the center of the high-profile scandal, and received a promise of profit worth five billion in return for helping Kim with the project.The so-called "Five Billion Won Club '' involves seven individuals, including Park and former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il, who allegedly received bribes through a share of the profits from the Daejang-dong project in exchange for various favors.