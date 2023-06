Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly coordinating talks in Washington in late August.Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily issued the report on Monday, quoting government officials of South Korea and Japan.The report said that the three leaders are expected to check their responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, including a possible second attempt by the North to launch a military spy satellite.The report said that in the summit, the leaders are also likely to examine developments in their plan to share information on North Korea's missiles in real time within this year.The leaders briefly met in May in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit.At the time, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intention to invite President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Washington for an additional trilateral summit.