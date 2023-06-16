Biden Singles out N. Korea on UN Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has singled out North Korea, Russia and Syria in a statement marking the United Nations day for support of torture victims.Biden urged all countries around the world to join efforts to eliminate torture in the statement released on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Monday, saying that the illegal and immoral act that destroys lives, families and communities is prohibited in all places and times.In North Korea, he noted that that there are numerous credible reports of torture and other forms of cruel and inhumane punishment by the government, including in political prison camps, particularly against women, such as sexual violence and forced abortion.Biden cited appalling brutality by Russian authorities both at home and in occupied Ukraine as he said that people around the world are subjected to horrific violations of their human rights and dignity every day.He also mentioned the tens of thousands of citizens in Syria who have been forcibly taken and tortured, while their families often never know their fates and whereabouts.Biden called on all nations around the world to join him in supporting rehabilitation and justice for torture survivors and in taking action to eliminate torture and inhumane treatment permanently.