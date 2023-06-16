Purchase of Tobacco, Alcohol to Remain Subject to ‘Korean Age’

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal age to purchase tobacco and alcohol in South Korea will be governed by the local age system despite the adoption of the international age system on Wednesday.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said on Tuesday that even if the nation adopts the international standard that starts at zero from birth and adds a year on the actual day in subsequent years, the purchase of tobacco and alcohol will remain subject to the Youth Protection Act.The act stipulates that people can buy alcohol and tobacco from January 1 of the year in which they are set to turn 19 in the international system.Under the traditional system, which adds a year to everyone’s age each New Year, those born in 2004 or earlier can buy such products regardless of their actual birthday and those born in 2005 can do so from January 1 of next year.The ministry said that the standard for the age of youths was established to ensure the free social and educational activities of those considered adults according to social norms, adding that the standard has been applied since 2001.