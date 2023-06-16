China, Russia Accuse US, S. Korea of Escalating Tensions on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia and China have accused South Korea and the United States of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula with their increased military activity and joint nuclear planning efforts.According to Russia’s TASS news agency, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday that deputy minister Andrey Rudenko met with Chinese special representative Liu Xiaoming and discussed the situation on the peninsula.The Russian foreign ministry reportedly said that the two sides discussed in detail persisting tensions in the region due to the unprecedented increase in disproportionate military activities by the U.S. and its allies on the peninsula in recent years.It also expressed a negative view of the implementation of “joint nuclear planning efforts” by the U.S. and South Korea, in apparent reference to agreements reached between the two countries on their extended deterrence in a bilateral summit in Seoul in April.The Russian ministry argued that such ambitions provoke escalation and an arms race, and undermine peace and strategic stability in Northeast Asia.The ministry added that Russia and China will continue bilateral efforts to promote joint initiatives to support the attainment of resolutions politically and diplomatically to nuclear and other problems in the region based on the legitimate security concerns of the states involved.