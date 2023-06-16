KBS Survey Finds 3 in 100 S. Koreans Have Used Drugs

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey, released on Monday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, has found that three in 100 South Koreans have used drugs.In the survey conducted for ten days from May 3 of five-thousand adults aged 19 to 69, three-point-two percent of the respondents said that they have used drugs at least once, equivalent to one-point-two million citizens.The survey also asked if respondents have heard about or witnessed drug use by family members or acquaintances, with more than ten percent saying they have.More than nine percent of those who admitted to using drugs said that they have done so in the past year, 73 percent of whom said they used them in the past month.The results show that the country continues to move away from its status as a “drug-free nation,” which it held until 2015 as it met the standard with an annual number of drug offenders below 20 for every 100-thousand people, or zero-point-02 percent of the population.The online survey conducted by Hankook Research has a 95-percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-38 percentage points.