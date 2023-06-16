Media Regulator Wraps up Advance Notice to Separate KBS License Fee

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog has wrapped up the advance legislation notice process for enforcement ordinance revisions aimed at separating licensing fees for the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and the Education Broadcasting System(EBS) from electricity bills.Over four-thousand-700 opinions were collected through 12 a.m. Tuesday, a relatively large amount compared to similar opinion-gathering processes, despite the advance notice period lasting only ten days rather than the standard 40 days.The currently three-person Korea Communications Commission(KCC), leaning in favor of the ruling party, is expected to pass the revisions as early as next Wednesday, which will then require approval from the Cabinet and President Yoon Suk Yeol.At the current pace of proceedings, the revised ordinance will likely be promulgated by mid-July.KBS, which opposes the revisions on the grounds that the change could potentially damage the foundation of public broadcasting and inflict a drastic decline in its key source of revenue, filed an injunction with Constitutional Court on Wednesday seeking the to halt the revisions.It has also requested a court review of the KCC's rare move to reduce the revision's advance legislation notice period to ten days, citing a procedural flaw.Since 1994, a monthly license fee of two-thousand-500 won, or under two U.S. dollars, for both KBS and EBS has been bundled with electricity bills for every household with a television receiver, with KBS taking two-thousand-261 won.