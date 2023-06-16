Gov't to Begin Investigation into 2,236 Unregistered Babies

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin an investigation as early as Wednesday into over two-thousand babies whose births were recorded at hospitals but who went unregistered in the state system.Speaking to Yonhap News on Monday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the investigation, which will involve the state disease control agency, the police and local governments, is expected to be completed within a month.During a regular audit of the health ministry, the Board of Audit and Inspection cast light on two-thousand-236 babies born between 2015 and 2022 with newborn vaccination records who have not been registered.A sample study of 23, or around one percent of the total, found that at least three had died, while one is suspected to have been abandoned.With different agencies handling births, record keeping, and state registration, the ministry will seek enforcement ordinance revisions to enable verification by cross-referencing temporary newborn identification numbers issued for vaccinations with birth registration.The government will also push for a system requiring medical facilities to notify local governments of births as well as one to protect babies born to mothers under circumstances in which anonymity is desired.