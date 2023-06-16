Yoon Orders Follow-Up to Outcome from Visits to France, Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered that the outcome of his recent visits to France and Vietnam be followed up on.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said he has actively conducted economic and sales diplomacy as the nation's “number one salesperson,” and that its results have begun to show.The president said six cutting-edge European battery and electric vehicle(EV) companies have pledged investments worth 940 million U.S. dollars, or around one-point-two trillion won.He added that the nation has attracted a record total of 16-point-five billion dollars in investment in the first half of this year, up 75 percent from a year earlier.Based on such achievements, Yoon urged the Cabinet to exert all-out efforts toward stabilizing public livelihoods and the economic recovery in the year's second half.He also asked officials to ensure that 111 memorandums of understanding(MOU) signed between the South Korean business delegation and Vietnamese companies produce results.