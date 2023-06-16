Lawmakers Forming New Parties to Counter Dominance of PPP, DP

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Less than a year ahead of the general elections, independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, who left the main opposition Democratic Party, announced the founding of a new political party to challenge the dominance of the two main conservative and liberal parties in the country. With nearly a third of South Koreans not supportive of either major party, another former opposition lawmaker, Keum Tae-sup, is also seeking to establish a new party.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent Rep. Yang Hyang-ja on Monday officially announced the founding of a new political party, with less than a year until next year's general elections.At a declaration event for the party set to launch in August, Yang pledged to put the nation and the public before partisan interests, an apparent reference to the nation's two major parties that have often been criticized for neglecting to look after the people.Introducing the party name, which roughly translates into English as "Hope of Korea," Yang said it will be the very first party in the world to be operated through a blockchain platform in a bid to prevent corruption stemming from the authority and benefits granted to lawmakers.Former DP lawmaker Keum Tae-sup, who has also been critical of the dominance of the two main parties, is accelerating preparations to launch a new party in September, seeking around 30 parliamentary seats representing the capital region during next year's elections.Keum's preparatory group announced that Kwak Dae-jung, a convenience store owner and writer, has been appointed as the party's number one member and spokesperson.Such moves come as a recent Gallup Korea poll showed that 29 percent of one-thousand adults in the country did not support any existing political party.It remains to be seen, however, whether either of the two parties will attract those unsupportive of any existing parties, as they have yet to put forth a clear plan or vision assuming power, nor have they recruited any renowned political heavyweights.Meanwhile, the minor opposition Justice Party, which has declared plans for a major overhaul, has its eyes set on forming an alliance with other small parties outside parliament, although not Yang or Keum's parties.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.