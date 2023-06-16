Menu Content

Japan Reinstates S. Korea to Trade Whitelist After 4 Years

Written: 2023-06-27 13:45:59Updated: 2023-06-27 14:46:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has decided to fully reinstate South Korea to its whitelist of preferential trading partners after nearly four years.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Japanese government approved a motion to revise an administrative order on trade adding South Korea back to the list, which will be enacted from July 21.

The decision comes some two months after South Korea restored Japan to its trade whitelist and around four months after Tokyo lifted its export restrictions on key South Korean materials needed to manufacture semiconductors and displays.

In 2019, Japan removed South Korea from its whitelist and also tightened export controls on key high-tech materials to South Korean chip and display makers in retaliation for the ruling by the top court in Seoul in 2018 ordering a pair of Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced labor victims.

South Korea took corresponding measures later that year by filing a World Trade Organization(WTO) complaint against Tokyo's export curbs and omitting Japan from its own whitelist.
