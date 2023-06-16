Defender Kim Ji-soo Set to Play for Premier League Side Brentford

Photo : YONHAP News

Promising young footballer Kim Ji-soo is set to become the 15th South Korean to play in the English Premier League with a move to Brentford Football Club.Announcing the transfer on its website on Monday, the club said it signed Kim from K League Two side Seongnam for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract with a club option of an additional year, with the South Korean penning the contract late last week.The defender, a hot prospect at 192 centimeters and 84 kilograms who turns 19 in December, will join Brentford’s B team to begin preparations for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.Brentford noted that Kim made 19 appearances in his debut season for Seongnam following his promotion to the first team in January 2022.The club also cited his 29 international appearances across three different age groups for the South Korean national team, the most recent being the FIFA Under-20 World Cup where Team Korea finished fourth.Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said Kim “is an excellent prospect who was in demand from many teams in Europe this summer,” adding that the defender “performed very well at the U-20 World Cup recently.”