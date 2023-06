Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave returned to South Korea on Tuesday as a stationary front moved down south.Weather authorities issued heat wave advisories along the eastern coast in Gangwon Province and the southeastern Gyeongsang regions.The daytime high in the Gangwon provincial city of Gangneung reached 33 degrees Celsius, with 32 degrees expected in the southeastern city of Daegu.The forecast for the southernmost resort island of Jeju and areas along the southern coast, warns of precipitation of up to 150 millimeters and up to over 70 millimeters, respectively, through early Wednesday, while Seoul can expect a daytime high of 30 degrees.Meanwhile, the monsoonal front is forecast to bring back downpours nationwide starting Thursday.