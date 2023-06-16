Asahi: IAEA to Issue Final Report on Fukushima Water Release on July 4

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily said the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) is expected to issue its final report on Japan's planned release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant on July 4.The Asahi Shimbun newspaper predicted on Tuesday that the report's release will coincide with the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at the prime minister’s residence in Tokyo.Japan's Kyodo news agency noted that the meeting was requested by the IAEA to enable Grossi to directly brief Kishida on the report's content.The nuclear watchdog agency has been verifying the Fukushima water discharge plan, including a visit to the plant early this month to check on the construction of related facilities.With Japan regarding the IAEA's final report as the last step in its planned release, the discharge will proceed as scheduled this summer if the report does not present any particular concern.Japanese media outlets say the remaining variable is opposition voiced by local fishermen, neighboring countries and Pacific Island nations.