S. Korea and US Hold Nuclear Security Working Group Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have reviewed the status of bilateral cooperation in nuclear security and related fields during a meeting of their Nuclear Security Working Group.The foreign ministry said the meeting, the sixth of its kind, was held in Seoul on Monday and Tuesday.The Nuclear Security Working Group is one of the four working groups under the High Level Bilateral Commission, which was created in 2016 in accordance with the revision of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation agreement the year before.Tuesday’s meeting was jointly chaired by the foreign ministry's director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs, Yoon Jong-kwon, and the assistant deputy administrator at the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, Art Aktins, with some 30 officials from related agencies in attendance.The two sides agreed that Seoul and Washington have and will continue to closely cooperate on minimizing highly-enriched uranium, maintaining cyber security of nuclear power facilities as well as preparing and responding to terrorism involving nuclear and radioactive materials.