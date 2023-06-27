Nongshim to Lower Prices of Instant Noodles, Shrimp Crackers

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine days after the finance minister asked ramyeon makers to lower prices, the country’s biggest producer has announced that the prices of the top-selling Shin Ramyun and its shrimp flavored crackers will drop this Saturday.Nongshim said on Tuesday that the price of its ramyeon, which sells for one-thousand won a pack or around 75 U.S. cents, will drop by 50 won, while 100 won will be shaved off the 15-hundred won price tag of the shrimp crackers.The company said the price of flour supplied by domestic mills is expected to drop five-point-three percent from July, amounting to an annual cost savings of some eight billion won, adding that the price cut will lead to consumer benefits worth over 20 billion won a year.One company official explained that despite a managerial burden, they chose to lower the price for the two products particularly close to the hearts of the South Korean people, noting that Shin Ramyun and shrimp crackers, called “Saewooggang” in Korean, are beloved by consumers, racking up annual sales of 360 billion won.The last time the price of Shin Ramyun was slashed was over a decade ago, while Saewooggang is about to undergo a historic first-ever price reduction since the snack was launched in 1971.Considered a household staple, the consumer price index for ramyeon jumped 13-point-one percent in April to climb by the fastest pace in 14 years.Last Sunday, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said there is room for ramyeon companies to lower prices given the fall in international flour costs. The agriculture ministry followed by asking millers to cut prices on Monday.