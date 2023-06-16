Sports Footballer Takes Legal Action over Online Posts Exposing Private Life

South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo has sued an individual who posted a message on social media attacking his personal life.



Hwang's lawyer said on Monday that a case was filed with the Seongdong Police Station the previous day related to blackmail, coercion and libel.



Accusing the netizen of sending Hwang threatening messages and pretending to be his girlfriend on Instagram posts, the lawyer said materials submitted to police include information on five Instagram accounts, speculating that all five accounts may belong to one person.



An Instagram user claiming to be Hwang's ex-girlfriend posted a message on Sunday arguing that the footballer engaged in sexual relations with multiple women, sharing photos and videos showing Hwang and other women.



The lawyer said the redistribution of the files is causing secondary and tertiary damage and vowed to take legal action also against those spreading the initial posts.