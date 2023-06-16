Labor Officials of Minimum Wage Commission Exit Meeting in Protest

Photo : YONHAP News

All labor representatives of the Minimum Wage Commission walked out of a Tuesday meeting, citing government crackdown on the labor sector.In his opening remarks, Ryu Ki-seop, secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, said the labor ministry on Monday again rejected the federation's recommendation to appoint Kim Man-jae as a new labor official to the commission to replace an existing member who was arrested for wielding a weapon during a recent protest.Ryu said he is enraged by the labor ministry's unjustified conduct considering the level of cooperation his side has offered.The ministry last week made a request to President Yoon Suk Yeol to dismiss Kim Jun-yeong as a commission member following his arrest during a labor protest late last month, which Yoon approved.The federation then recommended a candidate, Kim Man-jae, to fill in the vacancy but was told by the ministry that Kim is unfit for the job, as he is under investigation on charges of illegal acts.Ryu blasted the wage commission for losing its independence and fairness that must be guaranteed by all means.He said that amid government oppression, it is difficult to continue taking part in the commission and vowed to take time to contemplate future participation.After the speech, all labor officials left the meeting which was convened to discuss next year's minimum wage, with only days left until the legal deadline.