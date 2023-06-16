Menu Content

School Violence Prevention Law Passes out of Committee

Written: 2023-06-27 17:02:00Updated: 2023-06-27 17:02:32

The National Assembly’s education committee on Tuesday passed a revised bill on preventing school violence.

The bill allows students who are being bullied or their parents to file a report to the education superintendent if the school principal fails to take disciplinary measures against the perpetrator or perpetrators in a timely manner. Upon receiving a report, the superintendent must launch a probe immediately.

Current law urges cooperation by school officials but stops short of imposing sanctions for failed implementation.

The bill is dubbed the “Chung Sun-sin Prevention Law,” named after the disgraced appointee for head of the National Office of Investigation who withdrew his candidacy after his son's school violence record resurfaced.

In the case of Chung's son, a delay in disciplinary action by the school is known to have caused further harm to the victim.

The bill also calls for updating the victims of the outcome of related school violence prevention meetings that take place so they can follow the progress.
