Ramyeon Makers Likely to Lower Prices after Nongshim's Announcement

Photo : YONHAP News

Instant noodle manufacturers are expected to lower their prices one after another following Tuesday's announcement by the country's top ramyeon producer Nongshim.Coming nine days after the finance minister asked ramyeon makers to adjust their prices, Nongshim's decision to lower the price of its top-selling Shin Ramyun is expected to trigger similar moves by other firms.Ottogi is considering a price cut some time next month while Samyang Foods and Paldo are also reviewing such measures.Price reductions may also materialize for bread, pastries and biscuits as the agriculture ministry has asked flour millers to cut prices in consideration of a drop in the import cost of flour.Wheat futures which spiked to 419 dollars per ton last May amid the war in Ukraine have dropped 58 percent to 243 dollars this month.There is a precedent of food manufacturers marking down their price. In 2010, snack maker Lotte Wellfood lowered prices of seven of its products by four to 14 percent when raw material costs declined. Other confectionaries and bakeries also lowered prices.However, the price of milk is expected to rise in the year's second half, affecting other foods that also use milk such as bread and crackers.Last year, when the price of raw milk went up 49 won per liter, regular white milk cost ten percent more while ice cream prices rose ten to 20 percent.Following a government request, bottled water, condiment, beverage and liquor manufacturers have refrained from price hikes so far this year.