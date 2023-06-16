Arrest Warrant Sought for Former Aide of Ex-DP Chair in Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a cash bribery scandal connected to the 2021 leadership election of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) are seeking to arrest a former aide of former DP chair Song Young-gil.An anti-corruption unit at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for Park Yong-soo on charges of violating the Political Parties Act.Park, who allegedly oversaw finances for Song's campaign, is accused of receiving 50 million won from a sponsor surnamed Kim to help Song's election in the May 2021 vote.He is also believed to have provided 60 million won over two occasions to DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, another key figure in the bribery scandal, to be distributed to other lawmakers.The former aide is alleged to have also given bribes to a number of other officials in the name of operational expenses, including for running a campaign call center, all to ensure Song's win as party chief.