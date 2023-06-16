Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Arrest Warrant Sought for Former Aide of Ex-DP Chair in Bribery Scandal

Written: 2023-06-27 18:43:12Updated: 2023-06-27 18:44:34

Arrest Warrant Sought for Former Aide of Ex-DP Chair in Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a cash bribery scandal connected to the 2021 leadership election of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) are seeking to arrest a former aide of former DP chair Song Young-gil.

An anti-corruption unit at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for Park Yong-soo on charges of violating the Political Parties Act.

Park, who allegedly oversaw finances for Song's campaign, is accused of receiving 50 million won from a sponsor surnamed Kim to help Song's election in the May 2021 vote.

He is also believed to have provided 60 million won over two occasions to DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, another key figure in the bribery scandal, to be distributed to other lawmakers. 

The former aide is alleged to have also given bribes to a number of other officials in the name of operational expenses, including for running a campaign call center, all to ensure Song's win as party chief.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >