Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry said that two South Koreans are in critical condition after being shot in Mexico on Monday.The ministry said the incident took place in Toluca, 40 kilometers west of Mexico City at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, local time, or 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Korea time.The victims, who were reportedly brought to a local hospital and are in critical condition, have been identified as men in their 30s in the country on business.The ministry said that South Korea’s diplomatic mission in Mexico asked local police to swiftly conduct an investigation to capture the perpetrators, while providing consular assistance for the victims.