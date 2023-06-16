Committee to Review Bill Requiring Medical Facilities to Report Births

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee will begin a review of legal revisions to the family registration system requiring medical facilities to notify local governments of births.The panel under the Legislation and Judiciary Committee is set to convene on Wednesday afternoon, with both ruling and opposition lawmakers tabling over ten related bills amid the discovery of killings and abandonment of newborns who went unregistered in the state system.With the revelation accelerating efforts to address the issue, the standing committee is expected to further review the revision bill on Thursday, before putting it up for a vote in a parliamentary plenary session on Friday.A special law aiming to grant local governments the authority to register births by proxy in circumstances in which anonymity is desired will require further deliberation past the current extra session.This comes after the health and welfare subcommittee came short of agreeing on a related bill introduced by ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Mi-ae over concerns that the system could facilitate the abandonment of babies born under such circumstances.