S. Korea Wins 260 Bln Won Tritium Removal Facility Project in Romania

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won a project worth 260 billion won, or around 225 million U.S. dollars, to construct a tritium removal facility at a nuclear power plant in Romania.According to the energy ministry on Tuesday, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) signed the deal with Romanian nuclear energy company Nuclearelectrica, or SNN, to build the facility at the Cernavoda nuclear plant.The project will run from next month through August 2027, with the South Korean public company in charge of planning, the supply of equipment and materials, construction and trial operations.The value of the project is equivalent to around 38 percent of South Korea's total exports to Romania last year.The facility, which separates tritium from heavy water used as a moderator and coolant inside the nuclear plants, is designed to significantly reduce the quantity of radioactive waste and minimize radiological risks to people and the environment.The project is the second overseas nuclear plant facility deal under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, following a three-trillion-won agreement signed with Egypt last year to build the country's first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa.