S. Korea Adds 2 Individuals, 2 Firms to N. Korean Sanctions List

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has unilaterally sanctioned two individuals and two companies for alleged involvement in the financing of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction(WMD) programs in violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the four entities are Choi Chon-gon, a Russian of Korean descent, North Korean official So Myong, and two firms under Choi's ownership.A former South Korean national, Choi obtained Russian citizenship before engaging in illicit financial and investment activities pertaining to the North.He founded Hanne Ulaan LCC, a shell company in Mongolia, for the purpose of evading international sanctions while assisting in the regime's illegal financial activities for its WMD programs.Choi is also accused of establishing Epsilon, a Russia-based trading firm, through a joint investment with So Myong, the head of the Vladivostok branch of the North's Foreign Trade Bank, which is currently subject to UNSC sanctions.The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has so far included 45 individuals and 47 organizations on its blacklist in relation to the North’s illicit programs, with Wednesday’s addition of Choi the first time that an individual of South Korean descent has been named.