Nation to See Heavy Rainfall Again from Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see heavy rainfall again from Thursday after the Jeolla provinces were hit by more than 270 millimeters of monsoon rain on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Gwangju saw rainfall reach more than 274 millimeters from noon Tuesday, approaching the average cumulative rainfall of around 294 millimeters in the city for the whole month of July between 1991 and 2020.On Thursday, rain is expected throughout the nation, beginning in the central region after a stationary front accompanied by low atmospheric pressure that formed in China’s inland areas approaches the Korean Peninsula.The weather agency forecast that on Thursday and Friday, the Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island will see between 100 and 200 millimeters of precipitation, adding that some areas within those regions may witness up to 250 millimeters of rain.Further north, up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected to pound the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon Province’s inland and mountainous areas, the Chungcheong provinces and the five northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea.