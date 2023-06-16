Bail Granted for Ex-Security Chief Allegedly behind Martial Law Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

An ex-military commander indicted for political meddling during the former Park Geun-hye administration will be released on bail some three months after his arrest.The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday granted bail for Cho Hyun-chun, a former head of the now-defunct Defense Security Command(DSC), on the condition that he appear under court order, not destroy evidence, consent to restricted movement and pay a 50 million-won security deposit.Cho is accused of ordering his subordinates in 2016 to draw up a report on the leadership election at the Korea Freedom Federation, a major conservative group, and having DSC agents stage rallies in support of former President Park.The ex-military commander was previously alleged to have formed a task force in 2017 to devise a contingency plan based on an illegal declaration of martial law, when Park was facing an impeachment trial, and later giving a related briefing to then-defense minister Han Min-koo.Cho was arrested upon returning to the country in late March, having fled to the U.S. more than five years ago to avoid being investigated over the allegations.Prosecutors are expected to look into whether drawing up such a document constitutes a conspiracy of a rebellion.