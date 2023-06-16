Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Office Closely Monitoring Wagner Revolt in Russia

Written: 2023-06-28 14:45:52Updated: 2023-06-28 14:54:27

Presidential Office Closely Monitoring Wagner Revolt in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly closely monitoring the fallout from the Wagner Group's short-lived insurrection in Russia and analyzing its impact on South Korea's national interests.

Speaking to Yonhap news on Wednesday, a senior presidential official said that the Wagner incident cannot be viewed as completely over and that the office is analyzing its impact.

Another presidential official said the mutiny should not be viewed as a minor event that abruptly occurred amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and that Seoul’s interests are affected.

The top office believes repercussions from the revolt are likely to continue even as the mercenary troop's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has arrived in Belarus and Russian authorities have closed their investigation into him.

The government is also tracking possible arms deals between Russia and North Korea via the Wagner Group as such speculation has continued.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a foreign ministry official reiterated that any weapons trade with North Korea is prohibited under UN Security Council resolutions and Seoul will continue to monitor related movements.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >