Presidential Office Closely Monitoring Wagner Revolt in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly closely monitoring the fallout from the Wagner Group's short-lived insurrection in Russia and analyzing its impact on South Korea's national interests.Speaking to Yonhap news on Wednesday, a senior presidential official said that the Wagner incident cannot be viewed as completely over and that the office is analyzing its impact.Another presidential official said the mutiny should not be viewed as a minor event that abruptly occurred amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and that Seoul’s interests are affected.The top office believes repercussions from the revolt are likely to continue even as the mercenary troop's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has arrived in Belarus and Russian authorities have closed their investigation into him.The government is also tracking possible arms deals between Russia and North Korea via the Wagner Group as such speculation has continued.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a foreign ministry official reiterated that any weapons trade with North Korea is prohibited under UN Security Council resolutions and Seoul will continue to monitor related movements.