Yoon Slams ‘Anti-State Forces’ for Threatening Freedom, Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol criticized those who deny the nation's identity by threatening its freedom with false propaganda, fabrications, fake news and groundless rumors.Yoon made the remark during an event marking the 69th founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, a conservative civic group, at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Wednesday.Yoon said there are too many people who go against the state for financial and professional gain, and these forces, with their distorted view of history, have called for an end to UN sanctions on North Korea despite the regime’s continuing advancement of nuclear arms.He also condemned anti-state forces for pushing for a formal declaration ending the Korean War, which the president said was a move to prevent the activation of the UN Command's forces in the event of another North Korean invasion.Yoon said such calls were fake claims of peace reliant on the enemy's goodwill that dealt a blow to national security.The remarks appeared to be aimed at the Moon Jae-in administration for its call for eased sanctions on Pyongyang and its proposal to declare an end to the Korean War as a starting point for a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.