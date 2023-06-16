International Taiwanese Media: Taiwan, US, Japan to Conduct Joint War Games

Taiwan, the U.S. and Japan will reportedly hold a combined war game for times of crisis amid escalating military tensions surrounding the Taiwan Strait.



According to The Liberty Times of Taiwan, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a think tank under the country’s defense ministry, recently revealed a visit to its premises by representatives from fellow think tank, the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.



During the visit, the Japanese side reportedly mentioned a war game with the U.S. simulating a crisis along the Taiwan Strait set to be held in Tokyo next month.



First held bilaterally between Washington and Tokyo in August 2021, this year’s third iteration will be the first to include Taiwan.



Taiwanese media outlets said the upcoming war games will focus on simulations of combined operations and frontline management under the premise of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan or a large-scale armed invasion.



Highlighting the symbolic meaning of the trilateral cooperation against China's military threats, the Taiwanese side said it would lead to the development of joint security strategies alongside allied democratic nations.