Gov't Lowers Emergency Response Posture to Level 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lowered its emergency response posture to “Level One” on Wednesday afternoon after all heavy rain warnings across the nation were lifted.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was marked down by one notch in the three-tier system on Wednesday afternoon, after “Level Two” was activated at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.The ministry also lowered the heavy rain crisis alert level for the country by one notch from “caution” to “attention.”According to the headquarters, between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Gwangju saw 274 millimeters of rain, Damyang in South Jeolla Province 217 millimeters and Hwasun, also in the same province, more than 207 millimeters.The headquarters said such heavy rainfall is estimated to have caused one person in Hampyeong County, South Jeolla Province to go missing and seven property damages so far.Meanwhile, Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are expected to see up to 250 millimeters more rain on Thursday and Friday after having seen record rainfall the past three days.In particular, such areas are likely to see between 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour from Thursday night to Friday morning, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds.