Pres. Yoon Says Retrenchment Inevitable for Sake of the People

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says retrenchment and sound finances are now inevitable if the nation and the people are taken into account, instead of political ambitions.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday when he chaired the Fiscal Strategy Meeting of 2023 which was held to review progress in fiscal management during the past year as well as setting the direction of fiscal management for the next five years and for the 2024 budget.The meeting saw the attendance of some 80 officials, including the leadership of the ruling People Power Party and key Cabinet members such as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Yoon said that during the past year, the government had shifted the focus of the nation’s finance to soundness, making a transformation from the previous government’s finance which he described as “reckless and careless.”The president then dismissed claims that the government needs to spend more, even if that means getting more loans. He said such a move would be an act of stealing from the future generation that must be strongly rejected.As he vowed to seize crises as an opportunity to normalize finances and pursue reforms, Yoon stressed the need to review from scratch budgets that were pursued without analysis on cost effectiveness as well as subsidies of political nature, including those given out to labor unions and nonprofit organizations.He emphasized that a welfare budget that takes into account votes must be thoroughly rejected, apparently referring to votes for next year’s general elections.