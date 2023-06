Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are hitting the nation again on Thursday and Friday due to the influence of a stationary front.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, up to 250 millimeters of downpour is expected in the Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island until Friday, which were already been inundated with rain earlier this week.Up to 200 millimeters of rain is expected for northern Gyeonggi Province, and 50 to 150 millimeters is forecast for Seoul and other parts of the nation.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of the central region from Thursday morning to night and southern regions from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusts.The rain will continue until Saturday morning in southern regions and on Jeju Island as the stationary front is likely to move south from Friday.